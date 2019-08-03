Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.70. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 66.4% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

