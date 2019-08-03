Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Danaos has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

