Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $988,988.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,198,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

NYSE:DHR opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

