Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,577 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $55,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

