Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.