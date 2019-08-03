DADI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,022.00 (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DADI has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $22,022.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

DADI Profile

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,898,251 tokens. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

