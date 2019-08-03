Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 14,366 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $31.07 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.