Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,699.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,440,000 after buying an additional 1,805,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,538,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,549,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.