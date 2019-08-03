Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $98.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

