CyberMiles 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Koinex. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00882184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Koinex, LBank, IDCM, BCEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, DragonEX, Zebpay, OKEx, IDEX, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

