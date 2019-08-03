Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 614,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.