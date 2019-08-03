CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 224.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
CTIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 364,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About CTI BioPharma
