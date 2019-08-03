CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 224.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

CTIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 364,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.