CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRT.UN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.26 and a one year high of C$14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 198.95%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

