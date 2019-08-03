CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGS. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

