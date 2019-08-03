Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0228 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.94 or 0.05528904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,353,534 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

