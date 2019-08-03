Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,059 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 229,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The stock has a market cap of $349.48 million, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

