Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 7.8%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.73, approximately 7,149,252 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,712,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,160,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

