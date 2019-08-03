CROAT Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, CROAT has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $81,284.00 and $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 67,970,544 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.