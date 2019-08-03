Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRSP. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 574,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

