Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CRSP stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

