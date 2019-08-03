CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:CRH traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.87. 191,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million and a P/E ratio of 82.34.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.