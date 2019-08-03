Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0042

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market cap of $71,198.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.01003691 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

