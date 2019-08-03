Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.58 ($61.14).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €43.50 ($50.58) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.73.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

