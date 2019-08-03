Credit Suisse Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $61.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 6,627,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

