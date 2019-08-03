Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Increased to $484.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to $484.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC traded down $13.97 on Thursday, hitting $466.17. The stock had a trading volume of 133,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,515. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $356.12 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.