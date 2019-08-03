Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%.

CRAY remained flat at $$34.71 during trading on Friday. 225,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,022. Cray has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66.

In other news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,042,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,637.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Henry sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,919. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRAY. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

