Craig Hallum Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has $33.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Nomura raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,209,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,705,480. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

