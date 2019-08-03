Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.96.

CBRL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.25. 336,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

