Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.
MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 2,505,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,317. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 740,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
