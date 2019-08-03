Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 2,505,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,317. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 740,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

