Countinghouse (CHT) Hits Market Cap of $19.76 Million

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Countinghouse has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

