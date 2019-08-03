CoTrader One Day Volume Hits $74,481.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market cap of $522,474.00 and approximately $74,481.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

