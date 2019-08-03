Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.57. 60,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.