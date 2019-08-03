Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTVA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. 6,855,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

