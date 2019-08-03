Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OFC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 523,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $305,744. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 447,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

