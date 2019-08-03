Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their neutral rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 6,559,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,561. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corning by 39.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,304 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,279.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 963,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

