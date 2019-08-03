CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $145.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.69 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $139.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $575.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $577.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $641.33 million, with estimates ranging from $628.32 million to $659.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of COR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.12. 533,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,390. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,872. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

