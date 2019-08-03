Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Corecivic worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 250.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 690,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.08. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $484.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.