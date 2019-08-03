Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CORT opened at $12.50 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

