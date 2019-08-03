Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 5.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.65, 896,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,200,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,219.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.99%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.