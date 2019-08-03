Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 145,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $672.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Copa by 29.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.