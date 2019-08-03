Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,309,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,180. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,882.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

