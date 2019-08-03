Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CNSL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,309,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,180. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,882.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
