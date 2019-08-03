ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after buying an additional 1,181,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 3,287,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

