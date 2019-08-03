Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.
CTWS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55. Connecticut Water Service has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
About Connecticut Water Service
Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.
