Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

CTWS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55. Connecticut Water Service has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

