Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 331,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,990. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

