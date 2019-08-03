ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $2.76. ConforMIS shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 6,087,752 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

The company has a market cap of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $69,297.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $1,052,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,864 shares of company stock worth $4,348,455 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 316,300 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,910,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

