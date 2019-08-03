Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

CMTL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 46.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

