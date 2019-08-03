Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $69.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the highest is $71.28 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $67.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $280.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $288.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.63 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $293.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.05 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. 74,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $189,337.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,816.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $286,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,138 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

