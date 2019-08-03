Comparing Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) & ZIM (NASDAQ:ZIMCF)

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIM and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ZIM has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM and Spok’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM $700,000.00 0.42 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Spok $169.47 million 1.39 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

ZIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spok.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Spok shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM 108.74% 56.51% 51.45% Spok -0.31% -0.19% -0.16%

Dividends

Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ZIM does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ZIM beats Spok on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize clinical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

