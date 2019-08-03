Comparing Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and LyondellBasell Industries (OTCMKTS:LYB)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Pledge Petroleum and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 1 7 8 0 2.44

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus target price of $105.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81% LyondellBasell Industries 11.24% 38.05% 14.07%

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -23.09, meaning that its share price is 2,409% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and LyondellBasell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 346.44 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $39.00 billion 0.65 $4.69 billion $11.27 6.76

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Pledge Petroleum on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.