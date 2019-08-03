Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $23,160,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

